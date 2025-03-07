Zimbabwe: First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa Extends a Lifeline to Mufakose Family After Appeal On Destiny TV's 'Twice a Mother'

FOLLOWING the airing of a Harare family's plight, whose child is living with cerebral palsy, on Destiny TV's programme "Twice a Mother" on national television (ZBC), First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa responded by extending a helping hand.

Mnangagwa donated a wheelchair, blankets, and groceries to the family, alleviating the burden they were facing.

The child's father, Bernard Mafuka, could not hide his joy after the donation at his Mufakose residence.

"I am grateful for what the First Lady, our mother, has done for us. She heard our plight with a child who cannot walk and the lack of a wheelchair. His mother had no one to look after the child while performing other duties and always strapped him on her back.

"However, thanks to the First Lady's benevolence, my wife can now work achiita mabasa ake emaoko. I am truly grateful to Amai. Her love is deeper than the ocean.

"She goes everywhere around the country helping those with disabilities, the elderly, the sick, widows, widowers, and among many other vulnerable groups. Her love is unmatched. We are forever grateful as a family," Mafuka said in an interview with State media.

The Mafuka family had shared with Destiny TV how they were struggling due to the lack of essential goods and a wheelchair for their child's mobility. They recounted a harrowing incident where their child was nearly bitten by a snake while they were farming.

"Twice a Mother" is a compelling television series that delves into the lives of mothers and families with children living with disabilities. Through powerful storytelling, the programme highlights the unique challenges, joys, and resilience of these families.

Each episode features in-depth interviews and real-life experiences, aiming to raise awareness, foster understanding, and inspire action within the community.

"Twice a Mother" produced by Destiny TV, airs on ZTV on Saturdays from 17:00 to 17:30 and on the Destiny TV YouTube channel.

Mafuka's wife, Euphrasia Mafuka, said the donation was a timely intervention.

"I want to thank the mother of the nation for what she has done for me and my family. Our child has cerebral palsy and he cannot walk or see properly.

"He can't sit alone and even eat on his own. I went to the ZBC seeking help and our mother saw us and pasina nguva, Amai came to our rescue."Minamato yedu yakadairwa. She gave us a wheelchair and now I can work.

"I also thank Amai for the provisions that she gave us. I also want to thank her for remembering all those in need. The child wets himself and we did not have enough blankets. It's even worse this rainy season when the blankets take a long time to dry. The blankets from the First Lady will assist us in a big way," she said.