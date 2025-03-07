Ethiopia: PM Abiy Announces Ethiopia Has Secured 30 Million Dollars From Ammunition Export Deal

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has announced that Ethiopia has secured contracts for the export of ammunition valued at over 30 million USD in the past three months alone, during a visit to the newly completed Homicho Ammunition Engineering Complex.

The complex, a key component of the Ethiopian Defense Industry Sector, now produces a wide range of munitions not only for domestic use but also for the international market.

"We have signed contracts with numerous countries for the sale of ammunition, generating over 30 million USD in just the last three months," stated Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during his visit.

He highlighted the complex's ability to produce a variety of munitions, including those for Kalashnikov rifles, Bren guns, sniper rifles, DShK heavy machine guns, and tank artillery.

The Prime Minister, a former soldier, emphasized the strategic importance of this development, stating, "As you can see today, Ethiopia can produce all types of artillery, not just for ourselves but for the market. We have built a factory with sufficient capacity, equipped with highly modern robotics, capable of high-volume production."

He expressed immense pride in the rapid development of the complex, which was completed in two years.

"The fact that we have moved from importing Kalashnikovs and sniper rifles to producing and exporting them, and that this capability was built in such a short time, fills me with great honor and joy," he said.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed underscored the significance of self-reliance in military production, drawing from his own experience as a soldier.

"I am a soldier. I understand the gaps in military supplies. I know how difficult it is when things are lacking during operations. Now, Ethiopia does not have to worry about such shortages," he asserted.

While acknowledging previous attempts at domestic ammunition production, he noted that Ethiopia had relied heavily on imports until recently.

"Although there were previous attempts to manufacture bullets domestically, the country relied on imports until three years ago. Now, Ethiopia has developed the capability to produce ammunition locally and even export it," he stated.

He further elaborated on the broader self-sufficiency initiatives, "Even at the national level, our defense forces now produce its own uniforms and footwear, supplementing any shortfalls from local manufacturers."

The Prime Minister stressed the need for strategic capabilities to safeguard Ethiopia's future.

"Ethiopia is a large country, and it must ensure its own security and pass on a secure nation to future generations. If Ethiopia does not build such strategic capabilities, it will be vulnerable to attack," he elaborated.

He praised the nation's human capital, "We have brilliant minds and heroic soldiers. We have largely overcome the limitations we faced in terms of logistic supply."

He highlighted the shift from importing to exporting essential military supplies. "We used to import uniforms, military boots, bullets, Kalashnikovs, and sniper rifles. Now, we are producing and selling them."

The Prime Minister connected the military production achievements to broader economic goals.

"This achievement, along with our progress in environmental protection, mineral production, and AI/ICT, contributes to Ethiopia's resilience and progress. Industry is one of the five pillars of Ethiopia's economy, and this year, we expect a 12 percent growth in the sector. The growth in the defense industry is particularly promising, indicating that Ethiopia is emerging stronger and more secure.", he said.

"Ethiopia is recovering. Our capacity to initiate, excute and complete projects has increased. Seeing an industry that meets our needs and exports within one or two years is a source of great honor and pride," he said.