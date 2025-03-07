Kenya: SHA Sets Up 24-Hour Call Center to Provide Real-Time Support

Nairobi — The Social Health Authority (SHA) has launched a 24-hour call center to enhance Kenyans' access to healthcare services, streamline registration processes, and facilitate claims tracking.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, this initiative is part of the government's ongoing efforts to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030, ensuring that all individuals receive the health services they need without suffering financial hardship.

"The Social Health Authority is setting up a 24-hour Call Center to provide real-time support for Kenyans on healthcare services, registration, and claims tracking," it stated.

SHA, established on November 22, 2023, under the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, replaced the former National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to provide accessible, affordable, sustainable, and quality health insurance for all Kenyan citizens and eligible foreign residents.

The newly established call center aims to provide real-time support to Kenyans by assisting with accessing healthcare services, registering and adding dependents, and tracking claims and payments.

This development is expected to ensure timely information and support for a seamless UHC experience.

These measures align with Kenya's broader strategy to strengthen its healthcare system as outlined in the Kenya Primary Healthcare Strategic Framework 2019-2024 and the Community Health Policy 2020-2030, which emphasize primary health care and community health as key drivers for achieving UHC.