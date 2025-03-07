Kenya: Exploitation Sees 234 Kenyan Migrant Workers Repatriated Since 2019

Nairobi — The government has repatriated 234 migrant workers who faced exploitation abroad since 2019, according to Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua.

Mutua, while addressing the Senate on the welfare of Kenyan migrant workers, revealed that the Counter Trafficking in Persons Secretariat has been actively involved in assisting affected individuals.

He highlighted that among the most recent cases, 46 Kenyans were rescued from Myanmar in early March 2025, where they had been subjected to cybercrime-related slavery.

Efforts to repatriate 23 workers from Saudi Arabia and 14 from India are currently underway, Mutua informed the Senate.

Likewise, he disclosed that cases of forced prostitution, cybercrime-related trafficking, and labour exploitation have been reported in Gulf countries such as Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, as well as in Asian nations including Myanmar, India, and Malaysia.

"The government has been working through the Counter Trafficking in Persons Advisory Committee and the National Assistance Trust Fund to provide legal aid, shelters, medical assistance, and repatriation support to affected workers," he said.

"The Ministry remains committed to protecting vulnerable Kenyans, whether abroad or within our borders. We urge Parliament to support these efforts by allocating more resources to critical programs."

He reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights of migrant workers by reinforcing diplomatic ties, strengthening policies on human trafficking, and engaging civil society organisations such as Counter Human Trafficking Trust East Africa (CHTEA) and TRACE Kenya.

Kenya continues to export migrant workers abroad with an annual target of 250,000 people.

President William Ruto had in 2024 signed bilateral labour agreements with an array of countries in Europe, North America and the Middle East.