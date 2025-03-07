Kenya: Chebukati's Body Arrives in Kitale Ahead of Saturday's Interment

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Chairman Wafula Chebukati's body has arrived at his Kitale home ahead of his burial on Saturday.

This follows a memorial service conducted in his honour at CITAM Karen on Wednesday, where family, friends, and national leaders paid glowing tributes to his legacy of integrity and service.

Chebukati passed away at the age of 64 on February 21 at Nairobi Hospital, where he had been admitted in critical condition.

Family spokesperson Eric Nyongesa disclosed that Chebukati was diagnosed with brain cancer in April 2023, just a few months after leaving office.

"He fought bravely with the same resilience he showed throughout his life. He never let his illness define him," Nyongesa said.

His diagnosis had remained private until the family chose to share it, offering a glimpse into the silent struggle he endured in his final months.

Chebukati served as the chairman of the electoral commission for a full six-year term, retiring in January 2023 after overseeing the 2022 General Election.

His tenure was marked by high-stakes electoral processes, reforms, and controversy, particularly during the disputed 2017 and 2022 elections.