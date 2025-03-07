Ethiopia: Addis Abeba Revenue Bureau Announces Travel Ban On 62 Taxpayers, Cites 3.2 Billion Birr Tax Liability

6 March 2025
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

The Addis Abeba Revenue Bureau announced that it has transferred the names of 62 taxpayers with outstanding tax liability exceeding 3.2 billion Birr to the Immigration and Citizenship Service (ICS) to prevent them from leaving the country.

In a statement issued on March 5, the Bureau stated that despite "repeated calls," the individuals have "been unwilling to pay their debts," which, it said, should be allocated to the city.

It added that their names have been forwarded to the ICS in line with its authority.

The Bureau explained that a newly reorganized Debt Monitoring and Administration unit was introduced in the current fiscal year to "properly track tax evaders" and ensure compliance. It reported that over the past six months, this effort has led to the collection of "more than 6.4 billion Birr."

The measure comes as the government implements stricter tax enforcement policies, including increased oversight of tax compliance.

Last year, authorities mandated the use of official receipts in all commercial transactions, a policy that led to protests and business disruptions in Addis Abeba's Merkato area.

For over a week in November 2024, shops in Merkato, the city's largest commercial hub, remained closed as merchants opposed the "mandatory implementation of a receipt-based transaction system." Many traders argued that the requirement was "unfair and burdensome," with some claiming that fines exceeding "100,000 Birr" were imposed on those found non-compliant.

