South Africa: DA Calls Creecy to Account for Driving License Card Tender Bungle

The DA urges Minister Barbara Creecy to disclose full details of irregularities in the driving license card machines tender and release the Auditor General's full report.

Minister Creecy's court action addresses legalities but not the root cause of procurement non-compliance and systemic mismanagement within the Department of Transport.

The DA calls for full transparency and accountability, warning that without disclosure, they will use Parliamentary mechanisms to ensure Minister Creecy is held accountable.

The DA urges Transport Minister Barbara Creecy to publicly disclose the full details regarding the irregularities in the driving license card machines tender as she takes the matter to court. The Auditor General's (AG) full report on this issue has not been made public, and without its release, the root cause of the serious procurement non-compliance remains concealed and cannot be properly addressed.

It is well and good that the Minister has taken the tender contract to court for a declaratory order, but that will only address the procedural irregularities or legalities of the end contract, and will not deal with why such a crucial tender had to be turned over to the Auditor General for investigation in the first place.

The DA calls for the full report of the Auditor General, not just a summary, to be made public by Minister Creecy, so that the full facts can be known and can be acted upon.

The issues in the driving license card machines tender clearly indicate systemic mismanagement and corruption plaguing the Department of Transport for years, which must be addressed.

The driving license card issue is not an isolated incident, but yet another example of the inefficiencies and failures that have caused significant delays and frustration within the country's licensing system.

Creecy must take South Africa into her confidence and disclose the root cause of the tender issue: Who and what caused the serious procurement non-compliance, and what irregularities were found to have occurred?

The DA is calling for a full and transparent disclosure on this matter, and if it is not immediately forthcoming from Minister Creecy, so that accountability can begin, we will use the mechanisms of Parliament to force the Minister to account and disclose.

The DA is committed to ensuring full transparency, accountability, and oversight of the Department of Transport, most notably on such significant and impactful tenders such as driving license cards.