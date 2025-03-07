Ethiopia: Ugandan Delegation Exchanges Experiences With Ethiopian Diaspora Service

6 March 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — A Ugandan diaspora affairs delegation is exchanging experiences with its counterpart, the Ethiopian Diaspora Service, in Addis Ababa.

The delegation led by Johnny Muhindo, Diaspora Affairs Head at Uganda's Foreign Ministry, is currently in Addis Ababa to exchange experiences with the Ethiopian Diaspora Service.

On the occasion, Ethiopian Diaspora Service Director-General, Fitsum Arega, briefed the delegation on the Ethiopian diaspora policy and their participation as well as the best practices of Ethiopia.

