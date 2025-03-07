Kenya: TikTok Ordered to Remove Minors Sexual Contents After BBC Expose

Nairobi — The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has directed TikTok to remove all sexual content involving minors on its platform.

The directive follows a BBC investigation that exposed disturbing cases of child exploitation through the platform livestreams in the country.

In a response to the report titled "TikTok Profiting from Sexual Livestreams in Kenya Involving Children", published on March 3, 2025, CA Director General David Mugonyi condemned the violations, stating that they contravene both Kenyan and international laws on child protection and online safety.

"In response to this report by the BBC, we are directing TikTok to actively pull down all sexual content involving minors on their platform including on livestreams," stated CA.

As part of its crackdown, Mugonyi noted that the authority has launched a formal inquiry in collaboration with relevant government agencies to determine the extent of these breaches and ensure accountability.

Additionally, TikTok has been ordered to explain how such harmful content bypasses its moderation systems and to present a concrete plan for strengthening its child protection measures.

"We are directing TikTok to explain how offensive content is able to bypass its content moderation mechanisms. TikTok must also present a plan to show how they intend to enhance these mechanisms to strengthen child protection and prevent exploitation of minors on the platform," noted CA.

Beyond regulatory action, the CA is intensifying public awareness campaigns to educate parents and guardians on safeguarding children online.

CA reaffirmed its commitment to a secure digital space, urging all online platforms to comply with legal and ethical standards regarding child safety.

"We also call upon all online service providers operating in Kenya to adhere to prevailing legal and regulatory requirements with respect to protection of minors and prevention of dissemination of harmful content," it added.