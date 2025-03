Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's President Taye Atske Selassie has received a message today sent from the President of Angola and the current African Union chairperson, João Lourenço.

After receiving the message from the Angolan leader, President Taye said in a social media post that Ethiopia and Angola share a bond forged through decades of solidarity.

The two countries have committed to further scale up ties in energy, trade, tourism and innovation, he underscored.