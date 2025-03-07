Egypt's FM Discusses Arab-Endorsed Plan With Foreign Diplomatic Missions

As part of the efforts to promote Arab League-adopted plan for "early recovery, reconstruction, and development of Gaza," Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty held a series of meetings with foreign ambassadors accredited to Cairo from Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, as well as representatives of international organizations, to discuss the three-stage plan.

On Tuesday, the Arab leaders endorsed an Egyptian plan for Gaza reconstruction, aimed to provide an alternative to a proposal unveiled by US President Donald Trump to "take over" Gaza and turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East." The $53 billion plan adopts a five-year timeframe for post-war Gaza, according to a document obtained by local and foreign media outlets. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said during Tuesday's extraordinary Arab summit in Egypt that the Palestinian Authority will reassume control over the Gaza Strip under the plan.

During the meeting, Abdelatty gave further details on the plan. He said that the plan includes removing 50 million tons of rubble, clearing unexploded explosives, providing temporary housing units, building a total of 460,000 permanent housing units, and restoring basic services, networks, and facilities.

Abdelatty continued that the plan was formulated in a way that takes into account the extent of destruction within the strip and the Palestinian people's urgent need for relief to regain normal life.

The meetings also addressed a number of other topics, including achieving security in the Gaza Strip by intensifying training programs for Palestinian police personnel and building their capacities, as well as enabling the Palestinian Authority to return to supervising the Gaza Strip.

In the same context, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held an expanded briefing session on Thursday, March 6, for foreign correspondents and international media, and a comprehensive presentation was given on the Arab plan and its various elements in detail, emphasizing the Palestinians' right to their land.

The media briefing also addressed the outcomes of the Arab summit and the final statement that reflects the Arab countries' adoption of the Egyptian plan, the categorical rejection of the displacement of Palestinians, and the formation of a non-factional Palestinian committee of technocrats to manage Gaza, in addition to welcoming Egypt's hosting of an international reconstruction conference in cooperation with the State of Palestine and the United Nations to mobilize the necessary funding to implement the Arab plan.