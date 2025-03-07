Egypt: Congo Brazzaville Officially Backs Egypt's Unesco Top Post Candidate

The Republic of the Congo announced on Thursday its official support for Khaled El-Enany, Egypt's nominee for the position of Director-General of UNESCO (2025-2029), as part of President Denis Sassou Nguesso's appreciation for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and the strong ties between the two nations.

The announcement follows the visit of Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty to Brazzaville on Wednesday, where he delivered a message from President Sisi to his Congolese counterpart. The letter highlighted the positive developments in Egyptian-Congolese relations and the shared commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation in key sectors. In a joint statement, both nations reaffirmed their historic ties and commitment to strengthening collaboration across political, security, economic, and developmental fields.

Discussions covered Egypt's support through the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development, the Cairo International Center for Conflict Resolution, Peacekeeping, and Peacebuilding, and the Egyptian Diplomatic Institute. Additionally, Egyptian companies expressed interest in expanding investments in the Congolese infrastructure, energy, water resources, agriculture, and pharmaceutical sectors, aligning with the Republic of the Congo's 2022-2026 national development plan.

The talks also addressed regional developments, emphasizing shared perspectives on African issues, particularly in the Great Lakes, the Sahel, and the Horn of Africa. Both sides called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the unity, stability, and national institutions of Sudan and Somalia. Egypt commended Nguesso's leadership in the African Union High-Level Committee on Libya. Both countries agreed on the importance of close coordination within the United Nations and multilateral forums, especially UNESCO, recognizing their rich cultural heritage. (MENA)