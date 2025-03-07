Africa: Grand Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Project Gas Leak - BP Oil Company in the Dock

press release

Greenpeace Africa expresses its deep concern and outrage over the gas leak detected at the Grand Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field, operated by BP off the coast of Senegal and Mauritania.

Although BP has acknowledged the incident, the company's assertions regarding a "low flow" and "negligible" impact do not hide the significant risks that offshore hydrocarbon extraction presents to marine ecosystems and coastal communities.

"BP is once again demonstrating its utter disregard for marine life and coastal communities. This leak from the GTA field cannot be considered an accident, it is simply the predictable result of an industry that puts its profits before our fragile ecosystems and the survival of local populations," says Dr. Aliou Ba, Oceans Campaigns Lead at Greenpeace Africa.

The GTA field is home to the largest deep-water coral reef, a unique ecosystem in the world."

"A single spill can wipe out decades of marine biodiversity, contaminate food webs and destroy the habitat of hundreds of species. The impacts will extend far beyond the drilling areas, affecting species migration, marine reproduction and the ecological balance of the entire coastal region of Mauritania and Senegal."

We are also calling out the total lack of transparency shown by BP in its communication with local people. The company must stop procrastinating and immediately publish independent data on the true extent of this leak and the measures taken to address it.

"BP's statement is more than an ethical breach, it is a denial of basic human rights. Local communities have an inalienable right to information on the risks that threaten their environment and their survival."

Greenpeace Africa calls on the governments of Senegal and Mauritania to insist on complete transparency from BP and to establish robust systems for monitoring and mitigating environmental risks associated with gas extraction.

In fact, "A nation's sovereignty is defined by its capacity to safeguard its citizens and their rights. It is crucial for the authorities to take action and ensure BP is held accountable." insists Dr. Aliou Ba.

Faced with the threat of yet another ecological disaster orchestrated by oil companies, Greenpeace Africa will be watching closely and keepdemanding justice for the environment as well as for the affected communities.