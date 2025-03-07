South Africa: Lamola to Host His Cuban Counterpart for Bilateral Talks

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola will host his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, for bilateral talks in Pretoria on Monday, 10 March 2025.

This working visit will provide an opportunity for both Ministers to strengthen the strategic bilateral relations and cooperation programmes between South Africa and Cuba.

"The Ministers will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual concern," a statement issued by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) said.

Cuba is one of South Africa's strategic partners in Latin America and the Caribbean.

"The relations date back well before the 1994 democratic elections, which in great part can be attributed to the remarkable contribution made by Cuba to the liberation of South Africa and the defeat of apartheid and colonialism," DIRCO said.

The department said South Africa and Cuba are bound by ties of culture, history, shared struggles, international solidarity, and a joint commitment to advance the development agenda of the Global South.

"The long-enduring bilateral collaboration between South Africa and Cuba is multifaceted and sustained by a substantial number of bilateral agreements covering a wide range of areas, including health, public works, education and water and sanitation cooperation."

South Africa and Cuba's foreign policies are centred on the peaceful resolution of conflict, multilateralism, the rule of international law, and the centrality of the United Nations in the maintenance of international peace and security.