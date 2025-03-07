Kenya Apologises to Muhoozi Over Newspaper Article

Last week, The Standard newspaper published a front page splash with the headline "Four-Star Brat", profiling Gen Muhoozi's controversial public utterances. The newspaper apologized on Tuesday

Kenya's High Commissioner to Uganda, Joash Maangi, has formally apologised to the Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, following the publication of an offensive article in Kenya's The Standard newspaper.

During a meeting at the Special Forces Command (SFC) headquarters in Entebbe, Ambassador Maangi assured General Kainerugaba that the Kenyan government had no involvement in the publication.

He was accompanied by Kenya's Defence Attaché to Uganda, Colonel Patrick Kaduda, and senior officials from the Kenyan High Commission.

Also present were Brigadier General Paul Namawa, the SFC Chief of Staff, and Colonel Christopher Muwumba, General Kainerugaba's Military Assistant.

The article in question, which originally portrayed Muhoozi in an unfavorable light, had sparked outrage among his supporters, with some calling for protests outside the Kenyan High Commission in Kampala.

However, after The Standard issued an apology on X (formerly Twitter) and published a revised, more favorable profile of the general, the demonstrations were called off.

The new article acknowledged Muhoozi's military credentials, stating that he "means business" and is respected within the ranks.

In his remarks, Muhoozi emphasized that no issue should overshadow the strong historical ties between Uganda and Kenya.

He underscored the importance of mutual respect and dignity for leaders of both nations and reaffirmed the need to preserve the solid relationship between the two countries.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of gifts.

Maangi presented traditional Kenyan attire and a lion sculpture, sent by Kenya's Chief of Defence Forces, General Charles Kahiriri.

In return, Muhoozi gifted the delegation a copy of President Museveni's autobiography, a book on Uganda's tourist attractions, and a selection of Ugandan coffee.

The diplomatic gesture marks an effort to ease tensions after the newspaper's controversial depiction of Muhoozi, which initially referred to him as a "Four-Star Brat."

The apology and revised coverage appear to have defused the situation, averting further fallout between the two neighboring countries.