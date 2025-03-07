Kenya's High Commissioner to Uganda Apologizes to CDF Muhoozi

Entebbe, Uganda — The Kenya High Commissioner to Uganda Joash Maangi has apologized to the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Muhoozi Kainerugaba for last week's publication of an article in a Kenyan newspaper, The Standard, which was disrespectful toward him.

The story last week titled "Four-star brat: Why Muhoozi, tweeting General could fuel anger and division in DRC talks" questioned CDF Muhoozi's judgement over regional and international issues. PLU supporters of the CDF demanded an apology, and only called off a planned demonstration to the Kenya High Commission in Kampala this week after The Standard changed tone, by running a positive profile of Muhoozi.

During today's meeting, the Kenyan delegation clarified that the government of Kenya had no involvement in the publication of the "offensive content" in the article.

FULL STATEMENT ON X FROM CDF'S MILITARY ASSISTANT

Gen Kainerugaba Meets Kenya's High Commissioner to Uganda

The Kenya High Commissioner to Uganda, His Excellency Joash Maangi, paid a courtesy visit to the Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, this afternoon.

The Kenyan diplomat was accompanied by Kenya's Defence Attaché to Uganda, Colonel Patrick Kaduda, and other senior officials from the Kenyan High Commission.

The meeting was also attended by Brig Gen Paul Namawa, the Special Forces Command Chief of Staff and Col Christopher Muwumba, the CDF's Military Assistant.

The meeting took place at the SFC Headquarters in Entebbe, where Ambassador Maangi expressed his gratitude to General Kainerugaba for granting him and his delegation the opportunity to meet.

The visit follows the publication of an article in a Kenyan newspaper, *The Standard*, which was disrespectful toward the person and office of Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces.

They further extended an apology to General Kainerugaba for the offensive content.

It is worth noting that the newspaper also issued a formal apology through a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), acknowledging General Kainerugaba's distinguished military career and accomplishments.

In his remarks, General Kainerugaba emphasized that no issue, regardless of its scale, should undermine the historical bond between Uganda and Kenya.

The CDF stressed the importance of mutual respect and dignity toward leaders from both countries, underscoring the need to preserve the strong ties that unite the two nations.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of gifts. Ambassador Maangi presented traditional Kenyan attire and a lion sculpture, which he said were sent by Kenya's Chief of Defence Forces, General Charles Kahiriri.

In return, General Kainerugaba gifted the delegation a copy of the President's autobiography, a book showcasing Uganda's tourism attractions, and Ugandan coffee.