Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Drug Dealer Busted With 1,9kg of Crystal Meth

A 39-year-old Bulawayo based drug peddler Tigors Tyron Seigfried has been arrested after he was found in possession of 1,900 grammes of crystal meth.

Seigfired was busted at his home in Matsh'amhlophe, Bulawayo.

The ZRP confirms the arrest of Tigors Tyron Seigfried (39) in connection with unlawful possession of 1 900 grammes of Crystal Meth. The drugs were found in the suspect's house along Chemford, Matshehlope, Bulawayo. #notodrugandsubstanceabuse. pic.twitter.com/nLJeiplvsO-- Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) March 6, 2025

Zimbabwe is grappling with an alarming rise in drug and substance abuse cases, particularly among the youth.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last year launched a multi-sectoral drug and substance abuse plan to fight the scourge and police has intensified crackdowns.

As at the end of February, over 10,000 drug peddlers and end users had been arrested, with close to a hundred bases destroyed.

Meanwhile, eight people have been arrested in Harare and Beitbridge after they were found in possession of dagga, crystal meth and broncleer syrup.

"The arrested suspects are, Mphakamiseni Dhlamini (41), Ishmael Chikara (35), Linda Jimu (26), Priviledge Muchenje alias Ndanatsei Muchenje (39), Sylia Tanyanyiwa (41), Simbarashe Maenzanise (41), Siphelile Mashamba (33) and Alice Shatirwa (29).

"The arrests led to the recovery of 151 kilogrammes of dagga, 260 X 100 Broncleer Syrup and a yet to be established quantity of Crystal Meth. The bulk of the dagga has been recovered at Beitbridge Border Post," said police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement.