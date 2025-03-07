South Africa: 357 Suspects Arrested and One Unlicensed Firearm Recovered in Tshwane During Operation Shanela

press release

On Thursday, 06 March 2025, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Tshwane conducted Operation Shanela within the Mamelodi and Eersterust policing precincts.

Under the command of Major-General Samuel Thine, District Commissioner of Tshwane, a dedicated multi-stakeholder team executed the operation, resulting in the apprehension of 357 individuals for various offenses.

The operation maintained its focus on key priorities, including the removal of unlicensed firearms, the arrest of wanted suspects, and the enforcement of liquor license compliance.

During the duty on parade at the start of the operation, a sense of eagerness could be felt to contribute to the Tshwane Detectives who started the operation during the night. Their efforts led to the arrest of 306 individuals for serious offenses, including 98 arrests related to gender-based violence, 21 arrests for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, 2 arrests for murder, 1 arrest for attempted murder, 8 arrests for armed robbery, and 5 arrests for rape.

With a roadblock executed in Eersterust, along with two multi-stakeholder teams deployed in the policing areas, it resulted in the detention of 34 undocumented immigrants, who are currently awaiting legal processing for deportation.

In addition, 11 suspects were arrested for possession and dealing with drugs. During the operation, officers recovered 40 ziplock bags containing various drugs, 2 balls of Nyaope, 2 shopping bags containing Dagga, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Overall, 551 individuals and 415 vehicles were searched, and 5 vehicles were tested to verify whether they had been stolen during the operation. Furthermore, traffic officials issued 326 AARTO infringement notices amounting to R158,750 for non-compliance with the Road Traffic Act.

Search and patrol actions were conducted at 55 predetermined premises and crime hotspots, while four liquor establishments were inspected. All four establishments were subsequently shut down for non-compliance with the Liquor Act, and 90 750ml of alcohol were confiscated.

In a separate incident, while patrolling a street in Mamelodi, officers observed a suspicious male attempting to flee when approached. The suspect was apprehended and, upon searching, was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with two rounds. Unable to provide a reasonable explanation for possessing the firearm, he was arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The recovered weapon will be sent for forensic testing to determine any links to other criminal activities, and the investigation is ongoing to assess further involvement of the suspect in additional crimes.

Major-General Samuel Thine extends his sincere gratitude to all members for their energetic eagerness and contributions to the operation.