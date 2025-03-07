South Africa: Sassa Grant Administrator Arrested for Alleged Corruption

6 March 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Rustenburg based Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team arrested a 42-year-old suspect in Mogwase on Thursday, 06 March 2025, on charges of corruption.

The arrest stems from an incident in December 2024, whereby a 63-year-old victim went to SASSA offices in Mogwase to apply for an old age pension grant. It is alleged that the grant administrator who assisted him demanded the amount of R3000, 00 before the application could be processed. The victim explained that he did not have the money. He was allegedly told by the suspect that he would pay the demanded amount when he receives his first pension pay out in February 2025.

Reports indicate that the first pension pay out was deposited in the victim's bank account in February 2025, and the suspect demanded the money. The pensioner complied and sent his daughter to go and withdraw R2000, 00 to pay the suspect who became agitated when the amount she demanded was not paid in full. The victim and his daughter made further arrangements to pay the outstanding amount in the beginning of March 2025.

The information landed in the ears of one of Rustenburg based Hawks member who responded swiftly and registered an enquiry on the matter for preliminary investigation. The information was operationalised, which led to the arrest of the suspect soon after receiving the money from the victim.

The suspect is expected to appear before Mogwase Magistrates' Court on Monday, 10 March 2025.

