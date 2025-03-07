South Africa: Three Killed in Sandton Restaurant Gunfight - South African News Briefs - March 7, 2025

Three Killed in Sandton Restaurant Gunfight

A shooting at a popular Sandton restaurant has resulted in three deaths and four injuries after an altercation erupted when a man, accompanied by bodyguards, attempted to enter the establishment despite its no-firearm policy, reports News24. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said that the confrontation escalated into a shootout between the man's bodyguards and the restaurant's security guards, leaving two bodyguards dead at the scene. Five others - including the man at the center of the incident, a community policing forum member, two patrons, and a security guard - were taken to the hospital, but the man later succumbed to his injuries.

Fear Grips Silverglen Reserve Amid Rising Crime

The once-thriving Silverglen Nature Reserve in Chatsworth has become a crime-ridden hotspot, with a series of grisly discoveries of dead bodies, reports IOL. Visitors to the 460-hectare reserve, known for its dense veld and dam, have sharply declined due to heightened fear among residents, who do not feel comfortable fishing or camping there. Community members, including residents Ivan Moodley and Rob Naicker, expressed alarm over the rising crime, which includes car hijackings and the dumping of bodies. Local leaders, including Steven Naidu and Democratic Alliance Ward Councilor Tony Govender, have called for urgent government intervention to address the escalating crime, warning that without action, the situation will worsen, further tarnishing the reserve's reputation as a former tourist attraction.

Sergeant Testifies on Blood Stains, Flip Flop in Joshlin Trial

Sergeant Meyer Milstein, a 15-year veteran of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and member of the Vredenburg FCS Unit, testified about his investigation into the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith, who went missing on February 19, 2024, reports IOL. Milstein recounted arriving in Middlepos on February 20, interviewing Joshlin's mother, Kelly Smith, and her boyfriend, Jacquen Appollis, the last person to see Joshlin. During the search of their shack, a biology dog identified a pillowcase and bed sheet with blood-like stains, which were collected as evidence, along with a child-sized pink flip-flop matching Joshlin's clothing description. Milstein said that Kelly was calm during the initial interview, while Appollis appeared neutral. The trial also included an inspection in loco at Joshlin's home, during which Kelly broke down as angry residents demanded answers about Joshlin's whereabouts.

More South African news