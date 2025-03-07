Zimbabwe: Mudzi West MP Acquitted of Indecent Assault Charges

6 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Marondera Magistrate Ms Tamara Chidindi on Wednesday acquitted Mudzi West legislator Cde Knowledge Kaitano (ZANU PF) of indecent assault charges.

Cde Kaitano was found not guilty after a full trial. He was facing two counts of indecent assault charges.

Through his defence lawyer Mr Kudakwashe Masiyenyama of Chikwangwani Tapi Attorneys, Cde Kaitano managed to prove that the charges leveled against him were false.

He even argued that there was a higher chance that the allegations were politically motivated and were falsely generated by his opponents to tarnish his image and status in society.

The legislator was accused of caressing the thigh of an 18-year-old teenager from Nhakiwa Village in Mudzi while they were in his vehicle without her consent.

The teenager also alleged that the legislator had, on a separate day, touched her shoulder and kissed her without her consent.

The teenager is one of the many learners being assisted with school fees by Cde Kaitano to further their studies.

