Zimbabwe: Kariba, Cahora Bassa Hydro Output Primed for Boost After Heavy Rains

Steady inflow improvements into two of the SADC region's major reservoirs for hydroelectricity generation along the Zambezi River have brightened prospects for power generation until the last quarter of this year.

Zimbabwe's largest hydroelectric plant, Kariba Dam and Mozambique's Cahora Bassa Dam have both accumulated significant inflows during the current season after experiencing reduced inflows following a drought in the previous season.

As a result of the drought, most southern African countries endured their worst rolling power cuts in years affecting the livelihoods of millions of people along the Zambezi River and other critical economic sectors.

In a recent media report, Cahora Bassa Hydroelectric Plant (HCB) board chairman, Tomás Matola, said the reservoir in neighbouring Mozambique has an estimated storage level of 24,18 percent following significant inflows from upstream.

"Little by little, we are emerging from the critical situation in which we find ourselves and which forced us to make major adjustments to our operational plan for the production of electrical energy from July of last year, with an impact on the reduction of exported electrical current," he was quoted saying at an event to mark the 50th anniversary of HCB.

"Fortunately, with the rainfall that fell in February, we were able to recover and our hydro-meteorological forecasts show that more rain is coming and storage will naturally increase."

Improved inflows in the Cahora Bassa reservoir, he said, could help improve electricity supply for the domestic and regional markets.

"Even if the levels remain as they are, there is no cause for alarm, because we have enough water to produce electricity without restrictions domestically," Matola said.

Naturally, production would be lower and we would have less external revenue, but we would always have electricity for Mozambicans."

Apart from its domestic power needs, Cahora Bassa supplies electricity to South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Plans are also afoot for Mozambique to supply Malawi as a power transmission line between Tete and Malawi is under construction.

Water levels at Lake Kariba continue to rise gradually due to better rains, something which has raised hopes for improved hydro-power generation later in the year, latest statistics from the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) show.

Kariba South Hydropower Station has since increased power generation to ease electricity shortages following the shutdown of two generators at the Hwange Thermal Power Station.

From March 4 this week, Kariba has been generating a maximum of 485 MW, a significant increase from the 185 MW it had been producing over the past several months due to low water levels at Lake Kariba.

Kariba Dam is designed to operate between 475.50m and 488.50m and currently, the lake's water level is significantly lower than it was at the same time in 2024.

At present, the lake has 9,60 percent Usable Live Storage as at February 3, 2025, compared to 15,36 percent on the same date in 2024, the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA).

The dam which is jointly run by Zambia and Zimbabwe has a combined generating capacity of approximately 2,100MW while HCB has an installed capacity of 2,075MW.

Climate change and a severe El Nino-induced drought experienced last year, have significantly hampered power production on the two major hydro stations along the Zambezi River.