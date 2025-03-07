Zimbabwe: Zimparks Fights for Hwange's Black Rhinos' Protection Zone

6 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

The Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has opposed a proposed mining project targeting the Sinamatella Black Rhino Intensive Protection Zone in Hwange National Park.

ZimParks has called on the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to reject such applications.

The Authority's spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo said allowing mining in the ecologically sensitive area will pose a threat to the endangered black rhino population, disrupt wildlife habitats and undermine Zimbabwe's reputation as a leader in sustainable conservation.

"This area is home to a growing population of black rhinos, which are listed under CITES Appendix 1 as critically endangered," he said.

"Any mining activity will not only increase the risk of extinction but also set back all conservation efforts made over the years."

Hwange National Park, which boasts Africa's second-largest elephant population, also faces risks from potential groundwater disruption, which could worsen existing water shortages.

Tourists visit Hwange to experience its rich wildlife. Pollution, noise, and habitat destruction caused by mining will ruin the visitor experience and harm Zimbabwe's tourism industry," Mr Farawo said.

"We will not stand by and allow wildlife habitats to be destroyed. Our duty is to protect these lands for the benefit of all Zimbabweans and future generations," he said.

Sinamatella is also home to the historic Bumbusi Monument, a culturally significant site for the local Nambia-speaking communities.

Traditional leaders conduct annual rainmaking ceremonies there, and locals feel that mining activities could disrupt these sacred rituals.

