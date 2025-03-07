Zimbabwe: Lake Chivero - Fishing Ban Remains in Place Pending Investigations Into Fish Deaths

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has said the ban on fishing activities at Lake Chivero will remain in place until investigations are complete.

Last December, the Government banned fishing activities at Lake Chivero after four white rhinos, three zebras, several wildebeest, four fish eagles, livestock, and countless fish died after consuming the lake's contaminated water.

Environmentalists blamed raw effluent and other industrial discharges from the capital's households and business entities.

"Because of the good rains, the algae is clearing and there have been some improvements in the aquatic conditions for fish. However, the ban on fishing still stands," ZimParks' spokesman, Mr Tinashe Farawo said.

"We are waiting for the results of further tests that were done. There was a committee that was set up."

Heavy pollution, overfishing and destructive fishing practices have caused irreversible damage to aquatic species and their habitats.

Apart from the ban on fishing and fish sales at Lake Chivero, there is ongoing research on biological remediation techniques, including the use of effective microorganisms, to rehabilitate contaminated areas within Lake Chivero.

Lake Chivero, formerly known as Lake McIlwaine, was built in 1952 to provide water for Harare.