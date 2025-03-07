Zimbabwe: Lake Chivero - Fishing Ban Remains in Place Pending Investigations Into Fish Deaths

6 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Sifelani Tsiko

Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has said the ban on fishing activities at Lake Chivero will remain in place until investigations are complete.

Last December, the Government banned fishing activities at Lake Chivero after four white rhinos, three zebras, several wildebeest, four fish eagles, livestock, and countless fish died after consuming the lake's contaminated water.

Environmentalists blamed raw effluent and other industrial discharges from the capital's households and business entities.

"Because of the good rains, the algae is clearing and there have been some improvements in the aquatic conditions for fish. However, the ban on fishing still stands," ZimParks' spokesman, Mr Tinashe Farawo said.

"We are waiting for the results of further tests that were done. There was a committee that was set up."

Heavy pollution, overfishing and destructive fishing practices have caused irreversible damage to aquatic species and their habitats.

Apart from the ban on fishing and fish sales at Lake Chivero, there is ongoing research on biological remediation techniques, including the use of effective microorganisms, to rehabilitate contaminated areas within Lake Chivero.

Lake Chivero, formerly known as Lake McIlwaine, was built in 1952 to provide water for Harare.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.