Zimbabwe: Zim, Russia Sign Agreement to Counter Sanctions, Deepen Economic Ties

6 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe and Russia have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in response to Western sanctions, further deepening their economic and political ties.

The agreement was signed in Moscow today during a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira.

The pact covers collaboration in key sectors such as geological exploration, mineral resource extraction, energy, agriculture, and defence.

Speaking at a press conference after the talks, Lavrov reaffirmed Russia's commitment to supporting African nations in enhancing their defence capabilities and tackling security challenges.

"Russia will further enhance its assistance to countries in the region on a bilateral basis, including improving the combat readiness of national armed forces, training military personnel, and strengthening security agencies and law enforcement bodies," Lavrov stated.

Prof Murwira described Zimbabwe's political ties with Russia as "excellent".

He emphasied the need to transform Harare and Moscow's relationship into strong economic cooperation.

He also reiterated Zimbabwe's aspiration to join the BRICS group, noting that the country is currently in the application process.

