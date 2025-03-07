Zimbabwe: Minister Chombo Calls for Investment in Environmental Research, Development

6 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Nyamukondiwa

There is need to invest more in environmental research and development to promote sustainable economic growth, Minister Marian Chombo has said.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo said research and development is key in reversing challenges such as climate change and biodiversity loss, among others.

Speaking at belated Africa Environment Day commemorations in Chinhoyi, Minister Chombo said there is need for collaboration between the public and private sectors.

"This investment can take various forms, including funding for innovative technologies, supporting scientific studies and fostering collaborations between public and private sectors," she said.

"Environmental research and development is essential for developing sustainable solutions that mitigate negative impacts on ecosystems while promoting economic growth, and is fundamental in informing decision making."

Africa, she said, could leverage on its vast natural ecosystems to lead in sustainable conservation through protection of wetlands and strengthen community-based resource management.

Traditional leaders, including Chiefs Chundu and Zvimba, attended the event.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.