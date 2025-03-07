Zimbabwe: Minister Chombo Calls for Investment in Environmental Research, Development

There is need to invest more in environmental research and development to promote sustainable economic growth, Minister Marian Chombo has said.

Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo said research and development is key in reversing challenges such as climate change and biodiversity loss, among others.

Speaking at belated Africa Environment Day commemorations in Chinhoyi, Minister Chombo said there is need for collaboration between the public and private sectors.

"This investment can take various forms, including funding for innovative technologies, supporting scientific studies and fostering collaborations between public and private sectors," she said.

"Environmental research and development is essential for developing sustainable solutions that mitigate negative impacts on ecosystems while promoting economic growth, and is fundamental in informing decision making."

Africa, she said, could leverage on its vast natural ecosystems to lead in sustainable conservation through protection of wetlands and strengthen community-based resource management.

Traditional leaders, including Chiefs Chundu and Zvimba, attended the event.