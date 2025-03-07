Kenya: NCIC Partners With Clergy and Community Based Leaders to Ease Tensions in Kisii-Transmara

Nairobi — The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) says it is working with religious leaders, civil society organizations, and community elders in a bid to foster reconciliation and unity between the communities living in Transmara and Kisii following retaliatory clashes that has claimed two lives and left over 20 people nursing injuries.

NCIC chairperson Samuel Kobia emphasized that the people of the warring communities deserve to enjoy sustainable peace which can only be achieved through collective commitment towards national cohesion.

"Our strength lies in our diversity, and it is only through unity and mutual respect that we can build a peaceful and prosperous nation. We therefore call upon every Kenyan to reject division and join hands in the pursuit of lasting peace for all," said Kobia.

The renewed clashes erupted on March 4 in which two people died while more than 20 others are reported to be nursing arrow wounds.Authorities say tens of acres of sugarcane plantations were destroyed after being set ablaze.

The escalating tensions was sparked off by causes of cattle rustling along the Transmara border which has remained volatile over past four consecutive days.The Commission in a statement on Thursday said it has dispatched a team to the affected areas to facilitate dialogue and work towards restoring peace.

Kobia told reporter that he hoped the collaboration with local leadership, security agencies, and community representatives will allow the warring communities to embrace non-violent conflict resolution mechanisms.

The Commission warned of swift and decisive legal action against individuals or groups found culpable of orchestrating or perpetuating the clashes.

"We therefore warn the perpetrators, specifically those who activate violence, spread hate, or disrupt community peace will face the full force of the law irrespective of their station in life," Kobia emphasized.

Prior to Tuesday's clash, eight people were injured, one critically, following the aforesaid clashes as rival groups engaged in battle using bows and arrows on Monday.

Witnesses reported that violence broke out after a group allegedly crossed into a neighboring village to reclaim stolen livestock which subsequently went south.