Rwanda: Why Rwanda Is Set to Map Endangered 'Legacy Trees'

The government has embarked on identifying and mapping 'native legacy trees ' across the country to collect historical and cultural narratives associated with these trees for conservation, eco-tourism, and tapping into the carbon market.

Such forests contain trees and ecosystems with significant age, historical and cultural value, or unique ecological characteristics, according to Philippe Kwitonda, the Director General in Charge of Land, Water, and Forestry at the Ministry of Environment.

Legacy trees or forests with potential for the carbon market are the 'largest and oldest native trees' that have survived in Rwanda's landscapes despite agricultural expansion, human settlements, and urban development.

ALSO READ: Over 35,000 indigenous trees planted to help curb Mukungwa River flooding

These trees are often more resilient to climate change and disturbances, such as storms or pests, because of their natural diversity and age.

The carbon market enables climate polluters to fund greenhouse gas emissions-reduction projects in other countries or entities and count the reductions toward their own climate targets.

In addition to having cultural or historical significance, legacy trees often store more carbon than younger trees because of their large size.

'Icubya,' Rwanda's forgotten 300-year-old shrine tree, is among the legacy trees in Rutunga Sector, Gasabo District, where Rwanda originated.

This tree, assumed to be a Cordia Africana, goes by many names such as 'Icubya,' 'Umuvugangoma,' 'Ikigumbashi' (barren tree), and 'imana ya Nyakalima' (god of Nyakalima). It is also known as 'imana y'umuhigo' (god of hunting) because hunters in this area would share what they had all gathered at the end of the day under this same tree.

Its story begins in the 17th century when Cyilima II Rujugira, who ruled Rwanda from 1675 to 1708, defeated several kingdoms that had launched military expeditions against Rwanda at the same time.

Around 1695, after liberating the Ndorwa Kingdom, Rujugira ordered his son to live in Gasabo for its protection, and he planted a tree to mark the victory, under which locals hold village meetings to this day.

He named it 'Icubya ricubya abanzi' (that which de-escalates enemies) and famously said, "Rwanda attacks, but never gets attacked."

Philippe Kwitonda, the Director General in Charge of Land, Water, and Forestry at the Ministry of Environment, told The New Times that after identifying and mapping legacy trees, the government and partners will develop policies for the protection of these natural landmarks and introduce a 'Legacy Tree Tour' to promote eco-tourism and community-based conservation efforts.

ALSO READ: Nature-based tourism poised to boost Rwanda's economy

"These special trees must be conserved and protected. They will be given identification numbers. Those executing construction projects, such as roads or housing, will be required to preserve such trees with cultural and historical significance," he explained.

Beth Kaplin, Senior Researcher at the Centre of Excellence in Biodiversity and Natural Resource Management at the University of Rwanda, said that by blending scientific research with traditional knowledge, identifying and mapping legacy trees aims to enhance biodiversity conservation, strengthen the human-nature connection, and preserve native tree seed sources.

ALSO READ: How charcoal production and hunting threatened Kibirizi-Muyira Natural Forest

She added that a national registry of legacy trees, including their ecological and cultural significance, will help increase awareness and protection of Rwanda's native trees, as well as better access to native tree seed stocks for reforestation and conservation.

It will also contribute to Rwanda's commitments under the Global Biodiversity Framework and multilateral environmental agreements.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These trees are living testaments to Rwanda's history, and through this initiative, we will ensure their stories are told and their benefits sustained," she noted.

Explaining the legacy trees' potential for the carbon market, Concorde Nsengumuremyi, Director General of the Rwanda Forestry Authority, said: "The longer a tree lasts, say 50 years, and the larger its size in terms of height and width, the more it reduces carbon emissions and attracts valuable carbon credits."

Rwanda expects to sell 7.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent - carbon credits - estimating that they could generate $337 million.

"The Legacy Tree Project is a critical step in protecting Rwanda's remaining native trees. Protecting legacy trees is a call to action for local communities, individuals, landowners, and government institutions to come together.

By mapping and documenting the legacy trees, we are creating opportunities for education and tourism for sustainable development," he concluded.