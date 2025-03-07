Malawi: Sorghum Could Address Food Security Challenge in Malawi

7 March 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Kawakija Chirwa

For decades, African nations have pinned their food security hopes on maize, a staple that has defined diets across the continent.

But as climate change tightens its grip, exposing maize's vulnerability to drought and erratic rainfall, experts are championing a new savior: sorghum. This ancient, nutrient-rich grain, long overshadowed by its more popular counterpart, is now emerging as the key to sustainable agriculture and food security.

Nate Blum, CEO of US-based Sorghum United, believes the time has come to shift focus.

"Sorghum is the future of agriculture," he asserts. "It's a climate-smart crop that not only withstands extreme conditions but also offers unparalleled benefits for nutrition, soil health, and economic sustainability."

Unlike maize, which withers under prolonged drought, sorghum has an extraordinary ability to adapt. "Sorghum thrives in heat," Blum explains. "When there's no rain, it doesn't die--it simply goes dormant. The moment moisture returns, it resumes growth."

This resilience makes sorghum an ideal crop for regions grappling with climate uncertainty.

Water conservation is another critical advantage. Sorghum requires only a fraction of the water used by maize--sometimes as little as one-tenth.

"Many parts of the world are battling inconsistent and extreme weather events," says Blum. "Sorghum and millets offer common-sense solutions to our global food security and climate challenges."

Beyond its climate adaptability, sorghum is a powerhouse for nutrition and economic diversification. Compared to maize, it boasts higher fiber, protein, and essential micronutrient content. It is also gluten-free and has a low glycemic index, making it a healthier option for consumers.

"Sorghum isn't just food--it's an opportunity," Blum emphasizes. "It can be ground into flour, popped like popcorn, used in biodegradable packaging, and even as an alternative to carbon fiber. This means more income sources for farmers, reducing their dependence on unstable commodity markets."

Despite its benefits, smallholder farmers across Africa still struggle to embrace sorghum due to market access and mechanization challenges. Sorghum United is addressing these issues through field-to-market trials in countries such as Kenya, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Malawi, and South Africa. "We don't just introduce solutions--we empower local farmers to create their own," says Blum.

For sorghum to become a mainstream crop, consumer awareness must grow. Sorghum United is tackling this through educational initiatives, including children's books, video games, and high-profile endorsements. "We're even leveraging celebrity influencers at global events like the Oscars," Blum reveals.

As governments seek ways to fortify food security, investing in sorghum-friendly policies is crucial. "Public health education on these grains is essential," Blum urges. "Two-thirds of diseases are diet-related. With sorghum, we can turn the tide."

For a continent whose food security has long hinged on maize--often to disastrous consequences--sorghum presents a viable, sustainable alternative. "This is about more than just a crop," Blum says. "It's about empowering farmers, protecting the environment, and ensuring a healthier future for generations to come."

With the right policies, investment, and awareness, sorghum could be the grain that transforms African agriculture--and secures its future in an uncertain climate.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.