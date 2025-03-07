Nigeria: Rema's Second Cover Capture Attracts Global Attention

7 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The capture of Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, on the cover of Dazed Magazine for the second time has attracted global attention.

In this new edition, the renowned singer delved into his creativity, highlighting the ancestral influences that have shaped his sound and artistry.

The 24-year-old, who posed for the magazine, also reflected on his symbolic connection with bats, which he believed represented his unique artistic personality.

Rema, in his Dazed Magazine feature, emphasised that his influence in Afrobeat could not be underestimated.

He had been celebrated for his distinct sound and artistic expression, as well as his immense contribution to the music industry.

The Nigerian singer had collaborated with artists such as Selena Gomez, Chris Brown, AJ Tracey, and Yseult.

He had also released several EPs and albums, including Rave & Roses, Rose Ultra, and Heis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rema gained recognition with his 2019 hit song "Dumebi."

His international success continued with his 2022 single "Calm Down," which featured a remix with American singer Selena Gomez.

The song peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100 for Afrobeat songs and remained at the top of the Billboard chart for a record-setting 58 weeks.(NAN)

