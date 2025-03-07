Rwanda: Uok Students Set for Life-Changing Exchange Programme in Cyprus

For a group of outstanding students from the University of Kigali (UoK), February 2025 marks a milestone in their academic journey. Selected on academic merit, these students have been given the rare opportunity to participate in an exchange programme at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus.

For many, it is their first time travelling outside Rwanda and their first experience on an airplane. This exhilarating adventure has left them filled with excitement and gratitude. The exchange programme, a collaborative initiative between the two universities, is designed to provide students with international exposure, academic enrichment, and cultural exchange. This opportunity allows them to broaden their perspectives, experience diverse educational methodologies, and build global networks that will shape their professional futures.

Speaking about her first-ever flight, one of the students, Sabina Gitarama, expressed her overwhelming joy. "It is going to be an unforgettable experience! I can't believe I will be flying. I am optimistic that this programme will change my life, and I look forward to learning and growing in Cyprus."

The selection of students for this prestigious exchange is strictly based on merit, ensuring that the most hardworking and dedicated students benefit from the programme. The University of Kigali has reaffirmed its commitment to educational excellence by maintaining an open and transparent selection process that recognises effort and dedication.

One of the guardians, Athanase Gakire, whose child was among the selected students, praised the University of Kigali for its fair selection criteria. "I appreciate the University of Kigali for giving every student an equal opportunity based on merit. It encourages our children to work hard, knowing their efforts will be rewarded. I strongly encourage other students to apply for degree programmes at the University of Kigali because of its commitment to excellence and the international opportunities it offers."

The students will spend several months at the University of Nicosia, engaging in coursework, research, and cultural immersion. The exchange programme is expected to strengthen ties between the two institutions and open more doors for future collaborations.

As the students embark on this transformative journey, they carry their academic ambitions and the hopes and aspirations of their families and university. Their success will inspire future cohorts, proving that hard work and dedication can take one beyond borders and into a world of endless possibilities.

In his speech, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Institutional Development, Research & Innovation (IDRI), Prof. Felix Maringe, stated: "This exchange programme is designed to provide students with international exposure, academic enrichment, and cultural exchange. It offers them a unique opportunity to broaden their perspectives, experience diverse educational methodologies, and build global networks that will shape their professional futures. At the University, we are committed to equipping our students with the skills and experiences necessary to thrive in a globalised world."

The Director of International Affairs and Partnerships, CPA Dorcas Kamau, emphasised the significance of the exchange programme: "As these students begin their journey in Cyprus, they are paving the way for future cohorts to dream bigger and aim higher. UoK remains committed to promoting global academic excellence, ensuring that its students are not just educated but globally competitive and career-ready. For ambitious students seeking international exposure and academic excellence, our university is the gateway to a world of opportunities."