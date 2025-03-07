Ethiopia: Association Highlights Aicc Enormous Significance

7 March 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By MESERET BEHAILU

The Ethiopia Tourism and Hotel Market Association has revealed that the recently launched Addis International Convention Center (AICC) will play a crucial role in promoting conference tourism and enhancing the city's diplomatic stature.

The Association's President, Getahun Alemu, told The Ethiopian Herald that AICC will significantly boost tourist influx and generate revenue.

According to him, the center is designed to offer a wide range of services, making it an attractive venue for international conferences and a driver of tourism revenue.

He further stated that AICC is also instrumental in strengthening the city's diplomatic standing and increasing its global recognition.

Getahun indicated that promotion efforts for AICC will continue worldwide through various media channels to help build a positive image of Ethiopia.

A domestic visitor, Nigatu Tesfaye, described AICC as an impressive landmark in the country. "I have visited Thailand, China, and Germany and can confidently say that AICC meets international standards and ranks among the top in Africa."

Another visitor, Helen Lemma, expressed that the center pushes Ethiopia a step forward in the tourism sector.

She highlighted that hospitality institutions are now providing one-stop services for tourists, making their experience more convenient and efficient.

Echoing this sentiment, Tadesse Tesema stated, "Projects like this have been completed in a proper and efficient manner, which was uncommon in the past. This is a historic achievement that will be passed down to future generations."

Similarly, Berket Birhanu, another domestic visitor, remarked that AICC showcases Ethiopia's growing international competitiveness.

It is worth recalling that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) recently inaugurated AICC. During the ceremony, he stated that the center is a testament to Ethiopia's potential to become a model for innovation.

Spanning 40 hectares, AICC is equipped with modern facilities to host large-scale international conferences and national events. The center features two enormous halls, each capable of accommodating 3,000 to 4,000 people. Additionally, there are eight medium and small-sized meeting rooms, collectively accommodating up to 10,000 people, The Ethiopian Herald learned.

