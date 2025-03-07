Ethiopia: Harnessing Conference Tourism Potential

With its stunning landscapes, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality, Addis Ababa is rapidly emerging as a top destination for international conferences and events. One of the main attractions of Addis Ababa is its rich cultural heritage which is reflected in its number of museums, art galleries, and cultural centers that showcase Ethiopia's history and traditions. Delegates attending conferences in Addis Ababa can take the advantage of immersing themselves in the nation's unique cultural experiences, such as traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremonies, lively dance performances, and visits to ancient landmarks like the National Museum of Ethiopia.

Addis Ababa boasts a wide range of state-of-the-art conference facilities that can accommodate events of all sizes. From intimate board meetings to large-scale conventions, the city offers a variety of venues to suit every need. In line with this, many hotels in Addis Ababa also offer comprehensive conference packages.

Unarguably, in recent years, Addis Ababa has made significant strides in promoting sustainable tourism practices. The city is committed to preserving its natural environment, promoting responsible tourism, and supporting local communities. Conference organizers can take advantage of eco-friendly accommodations, ethical tour operators, and green transportation options to minimize their environmental impact and support the local economy.

Recently, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated the Addis International Convention Center (AICC), the largest conference center in Ethiopia, which is anticipated to host both national and international events.

The newly built convention center is demonstrating that it can serve as a model for Africa through its own ideas and the contributions of its children, the Prime Minister revealed.

"The Addis International Convention Center we are inaugurating today is a testament that Ethiopia is a country that can be a model for fulfilling its promises through the successful execution of projects," he underscored.

The Prime Minister added that significant progress has been made and remarkable strides have been registered especially following the country's vigorous move- the commencement of the Addis Ababa Corridor Development projects.

According to him, the corridor development has been tremendously raising Ethiopia's reputation internationally.

The Prime Minister also called on the Ethiopian public to continue their support to see a prosperous Ethiopia.

He said that the newly inaugurated the Addis International Convention Center brings about opportunities to host local and global business conventions.

The Center would also serve as an instrumental venue to Ethiopia in order to conduct international diplomacy, the Prime Minister underscored.

Noting that the center will host conferences and trade fairs that link Africa, Prime Minister Abiy indicated that AICC will host the international Artificial Intelligence (AI) conference and exhibition.

Situated on 40 hectares of prime land, the center is designed to accommodate a diverse range of events, from corporate gatherings to cultural festivals, significantly enhancing the country's hospitality and tourism sectors.

The Center also features two large halls, each with a capacity to accommodate 3,000 to 4,000 people including eight small and medium-sized meeting halls that can accommodate a total of up to 10,000 people.

Recently, in relation to the completion of the Center (AICC), Addis Ababa City Mayor Adanech Abebie said that Addis International Convention and Exhibition Center will bring manifold advantages to harness the country's untapped conference tourism potentials.

"Addis Ababa proudly announces the completion of the Addis International Convention and Exhibition Center. This state-of-the-art facility is now ready to host a wide range of both national and international events, exhibitions, and conferences," she posted on X social media.

According to her, the AICC has a surface area spread over 40 hectares and can accommodate 10,000 people at a time. It also has two large halls, each able to accommodate 4,000 people, while eight other halls accommodate from 100 to 1,000 people each, depending on the size of the room.

Likewise, hospitality service providers like hotels and restaurants are ready to welcome guests with Ethiopian culture. Hotels within the AICC have the capacity to accommodate up to 1,000 guests, she stated.

"Among other things, such a center will bring many advantages, such as increasing tourist inflow, earning foreign currency, maximizing recognition on the international stage, and further enhancing the city's vibrancy and economic activity," the Mayor added.

According to Mayor Adanech, the city has been providing the necessary equipment to host continental and international events, conferences, exhibitions, and the like. Therefore, Addis is now more ready than ever before to host regional, continental and international summits.

The Mayor mentioned that since its inauguration last year, the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum has hosted over 40 events. This demonstrates that the ongoing activities carried out in the city are a source of pride of other African countries.

The City Administration covered 90 percent of the AICC construction cost, it was learned.

While briefing employees of the Ethiopian Airlines who visited the project, AICC Deputy Director General, Gashaw Abate said that the Center will make Addis Ababa the most suitable host of international events.

According to the Deputy Director General, AICC is expected to enhance Ethiopia's ability to host regional summits, business expos, cultural exhibitions, and global conferences, strengthening the country's diplomatic and economic influence.

Addis is set to welcome a new era in global conferences and exhibitions, positioning itself a competitive hub in Africa's event industry, he noted.

As to Gashaw, the Addis International Convention Center is constructed in a manner meeting international standards and accommodating a diverse range of business and entertainment events.

AICC houses four large exhibition pavilions, having a total exhibition area of 27,300 m², with 20,600 m² indoor and 6,700 m² outdoor spaces. "These pavilions allow for easy division, flexibility, and combination to serve multiple events simultaneously," Gashaw said.

The assembly hall is designed to accommodate large gatherings, featuring a movable stage and soundproof partitions that allow it to be transformed into smaller sub-halls or expanded into a mega-conference venue. Additionally, meeting rooms and smaller conference rooms are strategically located within the assembly hall complex. These spaces will be available for breakout sessions, syndicate meetings, and independent functions, he further elaborated.

Further, the new facility will create job opportunities and boost the hospitality, tourism, and service industries that drive economic growth, he said.

In sum, with its rich cultural heritage, modern conference facilities, and networking opportunities, the city offers a unique and memorable experience for delegates from around the world. One of the key benefits of hosting a conference in Addis Ababa is the opportunity to network with industry professionals from around the world. The city's strategic location coupled with its status as the headquarters of the African Union make it a hub for international business and diplomacy. Delegates attending conferences in Addis Ababa can connect with like-minded professionals, forge new partnerships, and gain valuable insights into the latest industry trends.