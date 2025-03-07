Ethiopia: Hosanna City Begins Corridor Dev't to Allure Tourism, Investment

7 March 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By ESSEYE MENGISTE

ADDIS ABABA — The Hosanna City Administration has announced the commencement of a 35-kilometer corridor project worth 3.8 billion Birr to attract tourism and investment while creating jobs.

Hosanna City Mayor Dawit Tumdedo told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the corridor project, which will create two thousand jobs for citizens, is expected to be completed within three months.

The Mayor stated that the first phase of the corridor development, which is 2.6 kilometers long, is nearing completion, while work on the remaining sections has already begun.

The project includes pedestrian walkways, bicycle lanes, and accessible paths for individuals with disabilities, he added.

In addition to improving transportation infrastructure, the project will help preserve the city's master plan and enhance its aesthetics through the construction of green spaces, fountains, public recreation areas, and riverside developments, Dawit said.

He further explained that the corridor development will allow pedestrians to move freely, promoting public health while also reducing traffic congestion.

Mayor Dawit stated that discussions were held with the community regarding water and asphalt road projects to ensure public engagement and expedite the corridor development.

So far, the community has voluntarily demolished more than one thousand houses, a contribution valued at over one billion Birr, he added.

He also emphasized that the corridor development will not only create job opportunities but also beautify the city and provide a comfortable environment for residents.

