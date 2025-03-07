Kenya: Ex Kenyan International Tips Mccarthy to Succeed As Harambee Stars Coach

7 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Former Kenyan international Simeon Mulama has backed South African Benni McCarthy to succeed as the Harambee Stars head coach, based on his previous working experiences.

McCarthy, who is an immediate first team head coach at English Premier League side Manchester United was recently unveiled as Kenya's national team head coach.

Mulama, who is one of the biggest legends of the Harambee Stars midfield, has told Telecomasia.net that he has strong belief that the former South African international can take Kenya to the next level.

"As Kenya, we needed such a coach with huge international pedigree. We needed someone who understands African football and has coached at the highest levels. McCarthy ticks all the boxes and he is someone who has a proven track record. I believe he will bring in something special to the national team. He has played at the highest level, he understands the needs and demands of a professional footballer and so will find it easy relating with the players," Mulama told Telecomasia.

McCarthy was part of former Manchester United coach Eric ten Hag's backroom staff, and worked as the attack coach. He left immediately after ten Hag was shown the door at United.

He has previously coached back at home in South Africa with Cape Town City and AmaZulu, and this will be his first national team job.

Despite his lack of experience at national level, Mulama believes that he can adapt quick and give Kenya the results it desires.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.