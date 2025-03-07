Kenya: Manchester United Players Gush Over Mccarthy's Harambee Stars Appointment

Nairobi — A section of Manchester United players have heaped their congratulations on Benni McCarthy, after he was announced as the new Harambee Stars head coach earlier this week.

McCarthy worked as a first team coach at Manchester United under Eric ten Hag and the bond he had with the English Premier League players is clearly not lost.

Led by skipper Bruno Fernandes, the players congratulated the former South African international for his new appointment.

"Well deserved bro. Best luck in the world," Fernandes' message read for his former coach.

"Hits on bro! You deserve all the best," added defender Lisandro Martinez, with a love heart at the end, clearly showing the affection he had for Bid Mac.

Former United striker, Anthony Elanga, now running waves with Tottenham Hotspur also left a message for McCarthy. "Deserved Musutuuuu" he posted.

Former Wales international and Manchester United legend Robbie Savage also congratulated McCarthy.

Others who posted their congratulations to the tactician include South Africa captain Percy Muzi Tau, coach Gavin Hunt and former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly Champions League winning coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane posted; "Benni in the 18 area! Congratulations and I wish you all the best. You have the experience and the knowledge of the game. You have played and coached at the highest level. I only hope Kenya will be patient with you and not expect a quick fix."

McCarthy is on a contract that takes him to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which Kenya will co-host with neighbors Uganda and Tanzania.

His first match in charge is just in under three weeks' time, when Kenya travels away to Gambia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.