South Africa: Committee On Planning to Consider Comments On the National State Enterprises Bill

7 March 2025
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

Parliament — The Portfolio Committee on Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation will today consider the content support team's overview of all written comments received on the National State Enterprises Bill. It will also consider stakeholders to be invited for the public participation process.

The Bill seeks to, among other things, develop a strategy for national state enterprises; to establish the State Asset Management SOC Ltd; designate the State as the sole shareholder of a holding company; consolidate the State's shareholdings in national state enterprises; to define the powers of the shareholder on behalf of the State; and to outline the phased transition of national state enterprises to the holding company.

Details of the meeting are as follows:

Date: Friday, 7 March 2025

Time: 09:30

Venue: Committee Room 4, 90 Plein Street, Cape Town

