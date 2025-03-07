Somalia: Ministry of Family Affairs and Human Rights Distributes Food Aid to 400 Vulnerable Families in Banadir

7 March 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Ministry of Family Affairs and Human Rights of the Federal Government of Somalia, in collaboration with the Qatari Embassy in Somalia, has successfully distributed a variety of food aid to 400 impoverished families in the Banadir region.

This initiative is part of the ongoing Somali Women's Week campaign, which aims to provide essential support to vulnerable communities.

The distribution event took place in the Shangaani district of Banadir, with the Minister of Family Affairs and Human Rights, Ambassador Khadija Mohamed Al-Makhzoumi, leading the effort. She was accompanied by the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia, Ambassador Abdullah Salem Nasser Al Holi Al Nuaimi.

The aid provided significant relief to the families, who expressed their sincere gratitude for the support.

This distribution is part of the broader Somali Women's Week campaign, which the Ministry has been organizing to promote women's rights and provide essential assistance to those in need. The campaign, which coincides with the blessed month of Ramadan, has already benefited more than 3,500 families across the country.

The campaign is expected to continue until March 8, which marks International Women's Day.

The Ministry of Family Affairs and Human Rights remains committed to supporting vulnerable communities and ensuring the well-being of Somali families throughout the country.

