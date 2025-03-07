Liberia: Brazilian Coach Returns to Liberia After 39 Years

Monrovia — Former Liberia national team head coach, Paulo Luiz Campos, made a remarkable return to the country on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, exactly 39 years after his tenure with the Lone Star.

The 68-year-old Brazilian coached Liberia's national team in 1986 at just 29 years old.

During his time as head coach, Campos took the Liberian team to a training camp in Brazil and managed them during a six-nation tournament held for the inauguration of the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

He played a pivotal role in recruiting notable players, including George Weah and James Debbah, to the senior national team.

Campos is in Liberia to visit former Chief Patron of Sports, George Manneh Weah, who was a key member of his 1986 squad.

In an interview with sports journalists at his residence, Weah revealed that he had recommended the Brazilian coach to the government of Liberia for a role with the national team, but his request was reportedly not granted.

"He told me he wanted to return to Liberia after so many years and help with the national team. The first thing I told him was, 'Coach, I am no longer the president of the country, and I don't work for the government, but I can connect you with them,"' Weah disclosed.

The former president explained that he contacted the Ministry of Youth and Sports, led by Cllr. Jeror Cole Bangalu, and provided them with the coach's contacts. He said there was a discussion, but the government ultimately declined the recommendation.

Following this, Weah decided to invite Campos on a month-long visit based on the advice of his friend Cassell Kuoh.

"Coach Paulo is visiting us for a month at the suggestion of my friend Cassell Kuoh," Weah disclosed.

Reflecting on their past, Weah credited Campos for playing a crucial role in shaping his career and influencing his ambition to become a world-class striker.

When asked about his stance on Cassell Kuoh's potential bid for the Liberia Football Association (LFA) presidency in April 2026, Weah expressed his support, stating that he believes Kuoh has the capability and leadership qualities to head the LFA.

The former Invincible Eleven striker also noted that his previous endorsements for the LFA presidency--including Edwin Snowe, Musa Hassan Bility, and Izetta Sombo Wesley--had all resulted in victories, with each contributing to the development of football in Liberia.

For his part, Coach Campos expressed joy at returning to Liberia after so many years away from the West African nation.

He reminisced about how he was the one who transformed Weah from a winger to a striker, recognizing his natural goal-scoring instincts.

"I recruited him to the national team and changed his position because he had a knack for finding the back of the net," Campos said.