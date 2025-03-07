Liberia: NTA Was in Intensive Care Unit, Says Managing Director

Monrovia — The Managing Director of the National Transit Authority (NTA), Mr. Edmund F. Forh, has revealed that when he took over the agency in March 2024, it was in a critical state, akin to being in an "intensive care unit" and struggling for survival.

"Today marks the completion of our first year in charge of the NTA and the beginning of our second year," Mr. Forh said. He expressed gratitude to President Joseph N. Boakai for entrusting him and his team with the responsibility of revitalizing the entity as part of the Unity Party-led government's rescue agenda.

According to him, he inherited an agency in a deplorable condition, with the entrance alone signaling the decay within. "The entire compound was engulfed by bushes and looked like an abandoned 18th-century fortress," he said.

Speaking at the NTA's one-year anniversary under his administration, Mr. Forh recounted that the entity's front gate was broken, its walls had not been painted in over six years during the previous government, and most of the buses were out of service. Five of them required three hours of repairs for every two hours of operation.

"Employees could not report to work due to the lack of electricity and an unconducive working environment," he said. He disclosed that there was no running water for restrooms, fuel storage facilities had been abandoned, and street vendors had become the primary suppliers of fuel and lubricants.

He lamented that the storage facility had turned into a scrap yard after essential tools and equipment were allegedly sold. Employee morale was at its lowest due to significant salary arrears, and strike actions had become the norm. "The financial management system was non-existent; the use of banks for financial transactions was a taboo, while vendor debts had skyrocketed with no plan for repayment. Lawsuits from vendors became a daily occurrence," he added.

Mr. Forh disclosed that the NTA was drowning in debt, with liabilities amounting to approximately $500,000 while having less than $2,000 in available cash. "The state of the entity made me question whether it had a board of directors. I also wonder where those who now claim to be advocating for workers' rights were when the institution was on the verge of collapse," he said.

However, Mr. Forh highlighted several improvements made under his administration. He said the main gate had been reconstructed, the entire fence repainted, and the compound thoroughly cleared. Two generators, a 20 KVA and a 100 KVA, were purchased, and all offices were renovated and equipped with air conditioning. Running water was restored throughout the facility, including the restrooms, while additional office spaces were created and furnished for employees' comfort.

The NTA also settled L$876,803 in salary arrears owed to contractors and has since kept salary payments up to date. The banking system was reintroduced for financial transactions, and a financial and accounting procedures manual was developed. A five-year strategic plan, including a Human Resource Manual, Employee Handbook, departmental Standard Operating Procedures, and other administrative policies, was drafted. Fourteen of the twenty-nine broken-down TATA buses were repaired and put back into operation, and three brand-new 62-seater TATA buses were purchased with government subsidies. Thirteen buses were also registered and insured for operation.

The NTA launched new bus routes, including Monrovia to Gbarnga, Bo Waterside, and Buchanan. Fuel storage facilities were rehabilitated, and the 50,000-gallon fuel tank was calibrated. An electronic fuel dispenser was installed to efficiently refuel buses. Construction of a bus terminal at Red Light began, while renovation work on the Gbarnga terminal and the construction of additional restrooms were also initiated.

Looking ahead, Mr. Forh outlined his administration's priorities for 2025. The construction of bus terminals, renovations, and additional restroom facilities will be completed. Ten more broken-down buses, including two in Harper, Maryland County, will be repaired. Health insurance will be provided for all employees, and the security operations of the NTA will be privatized. The administration also intends to acquire 35 additional 62-seater buses, 20 18-seater buses, and five cargo trucks. Plans are in place to begin the construction of an administrative building, purchase more garage equipment and tools, and provide training for mechanics, drivers, and other employees at the Monrovia Vocational Training Center (MVTC).

A new generator house will be constructed, with additional office spaces. Efforts will be made to secure funding for the reconstruction of the bus wash facility and recondition the existing water tower. Employee compensation across various departments will be reviewed for possible salary adjustments. The NTA also plans to construct a bus terminal at its headquarters in Gardnersville, digitize its operations, including the cash collection system, and install bus stop signs at all designated NTA stops.

He reassured employees that his appointment by President Boakai was not to violate anyone's rights but to ensure that all workers are treated equally, regardless of political, ethnic, or religious backgrounds. "We have not done that, and we do not intend to do so. We will all work together and be treated fairly," Mr. Forh said, urging employees to remain committed to the institution's progress.

The anniversary celebration, held over the weekend in Gardnersville, Montserrado County, brought together NTA employees, board members, community leaders, and stakeholders. The event also featured an awards ceremony honoring dedicated employees as a motivation to boost morale within the workforce.