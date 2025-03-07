Liberia: Diamond, Gold Brokers Impressed By Reform Efforts At Mme

Diamond and gold brokers in Liberia have expressed their approval of the reform efforts at the Ministry of Mines and Energy under Minister Wilmot Paye's administration. In a statement released in Monrovia, the Union of Diamond and Gold Brokers commended the steps taken by the new leadership to improve the mineral sector. They particularly praised the proposed reduction in license fees, believing it will create a more open field for Liberians to participate in mineral brokerage.

The Chairman of the group, Omaru A. Sangary, noted that the brokers' positive impression is not only because the fees were proposed for reduction, but noted that when the process is concluded and new fees finally go into effect, such a move will promote an open playing field for more participation of Liberians in mineral brokerage.

He stated that when more interests are expressed in obtaining Brokers License, the Liberian revenue envelope stands a better chance of increment from scaled up tax collection. He also believes that making Brokers License easily obtainable to interested business people benefits the Country by discouraging illegal activities in the mineral sector, which Mr. Sangarty termed as a serious challenge.

Urging his own members, the Brokers Union Chairman called on them to augment efforts by the Wilmot Paye-led team of administrators at the Ministry by making use of the new license fees and keep their businesses actively compliant with laws and regulations governing the mineral sector.

Sangary briefly touched on his administration's orderly organizing of the February 27, 2025 prayer and reconciliation program during which he said they felt impressed by the boldness and patriotism exhibited by the Mines and Energy Minister in his brief remarks whilst honoring their invitation. He hopes such in-person interaction with Minister Paye, and members and officials of the Diamond, and Gold Brokers Union charts a new course of cooperation and support in many ways intended to keep the mineral sector vibrant.

Also important among the Brokers' capturing of policy and regulatory reforms under Paye's administration at the Ministry of Mines and Energy is the recent massive renovation and modernization project, which Mr. Sangary said has significantly restored some dignity to the Ministry. Sangary noted that improvements in office facilities of the mineral Ministry restores investors' confidence and properly positions the Ministry as a serious business [Mineral] sector regulator.

"For such a very big first of its kind renovation exercise that has made important business transaction office facilities of the Mines and Energy Ministry look respected, we commend Minister Wilmot Paye and assure him that we the Brokers are here to also respect the law and do business with the government legally," the Diamond, and Gold Brokers Union Chairman concluded.