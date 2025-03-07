Liberia: 'Budget Misconceptions Must End'

Finance and Development Planning Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan has strongly criticized recent claims that the Liberian government has been overspending its fiscal year 2024 budget, calling for an end to misconceptions surrounding the national budget.

In a candid and forceful response, Ngafuan emphasized the need for "budget literacy" across the country, warning against uninformed accusations that undermine the integrity of the government's financial management.

During a nationwide radio conversation on Thursday, March 6, 2025, Minister Ngafuan reacted to media reports that suggested the government had gone over budget, stressing that these claims were "misleading" and "unfounded."

According to Ngafuan, such accusations have been propagated by individuals and self-proclaimed "budget experts" who lack a proper understanding of the government's fiscal operations.

"There is a severe gap in budget literacy that must be addressed. It is troubling when individuals who lack the expertise make sweeping claims about overspending, undermining the integrity of the budget process," Minister Ngafuan stated firmly.

The finance minister pointed out that the claims of overspending stem from misunderstandings of the legal mechanisms that allow for budget adjustments.

Ngafuan categorically defended the government's financial practices, explaining that the fiscal year 2024 budget operates within the framework of Liberia's well-established Budget Transfer Law. This law permits funds to be transferred from one budget line to another, particularly to cover unforeseen events and emergencies, which are not always predictable when the budget is first proposed.

"All instances of budget adjustments or overspending that have been reported are completely legitimate under the law," Ngafuan said. "We have a legal process in place for these transfers, and they are done in full compliance with the law, particularly when there are national emergencies, such as disasters, by-elections, or state funerals that require immediate attention."

The finance minister went on to explain that these transfers are not arbitrary but are necessary to address urgent matters that arise unexpectedly during the fiscal year.

He emphasized that these measures are not indicative of poor budgeting or wasteful spending but are instead part of a responsible and flexible fiscal policy that ensures the government can respond swiftly to changing circumstances.

"To accuse the government of overspending without understanding the context of these budget transfers is not only misleading but also harmful," Ngafuan asserted. "We need a better understanding of how the budget functions. The public deserves clarity, and it's crucial that we educate people on how our financial system works."

Ngafuan's remarks were a direct response to criticisms from various quarters, including political commentators and opposition figures, who have accused the government of financial mismanagement. The Minister firmly rejected these accusations, stating that such claims do not reflect the government's commitment to transparency and fiscal responsibility.

"The government operates in the interest of the Liberian people," Ngafuan continued. "Our fiscal policy is built on accountability and transparency, and we will continue to engage the public to ensure they have a clearer understanding of how their tax dollars are being spent."

In addition to addressing the overspending allegations, Minister Ngafuan used the opportunity to call for greater public education on budgetary matters. He proposed that financial literacy programs be expanded to ensure that Liberians are better equipped to engage in discussions about the national budget.

"We must end the cycle of misconceptions and misinformation surrounding the budget," Ngafuan stressed. "The more informed our people are, the more constructive and informed the national conversation about our finances will be."

His call for budget literacy was not just a defense of government spending but a broader appeal for public participation in financial governance. Ngafuan's goal is to ensure that the Liberian public is empowered with the knowledge to question and understand government decisions, not based on half-truths or sensationalized claims, but on accurate, accessible information.

In closing, the Finance Minister underscored the government's continued commitment to the prudent management of national resources, pledging that any budgetary adjustments would always be made in strict compliance with the law.

"We are committed to making Liberia's finances work for every citizen. This is why we will continue to work toward educating the public on how the government budget is managed, ensuring that all our actions are transparent, justified, and in the best interest of the people we serve," Ngafuan concluded.