Liberia: UL Prez. Provides Insights Into Recent Trip to Usa

The President of the University of Liberia (UL), Dr. Layli Marpayan, has provided a comprehensive overview of her recent engagements in the United States, focusing on strengthening academic programs, international partnerships, and institutional development.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Monrovia, Dr. Marpayan dispelled speculation surrounding her February absence. She clarified that her U.S. visit was to finalize personal matters following her appointment while also pursuing strategic engagements beneficial to the university.

While in the United States, Dr. Marpayan engaged with the University of Liberia Alumni Association in the Americas (ULAA), where she outlined her 100-day priorities and received feedback on alumni concerns. She emphasized the need to maintain strong external partnerships to propel the university's development.

Her visit also included a fundraising and partnership-building tour with the University Consortium for Liberia (UCL)--a network of 21 institutions supporting UL. This tour resulted in two significant Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs).

The first agreement with Morris Brown College will introduce a Hospitality Management certificate program, aligning with Liberia's national agenda to strengthen the tourism sector. The second agreement with Clayton State University will launch a Healthcare Administration program within UL's College of Health Sciences.

Additional discussions were held with Georgia State University regarding potential Ph.D. programs in Conflict Resolution, and with Georgia Tech about UL's participation in an online master's program in Computer Science.

Addressing financial challenges, Dr. Marpayan acknowledged the impact of the USAID program shutdown, which led to the cancellation of key projects, including the Higher Education for Conservation Project--a program she personally led. She assured stakeholders that UL is pursuing alternative funding strategies to sustain affected initiatives.

In a notable development, Dr. Marpayan announced the establishment of a Ph.D. scholarship fund in her name by the University Consortium for Liberia, aimed at supporting Liberians pursuing doctoral studies abroad.

Since her return, she has prioritized re-engagement with UL stakeholders, including faculty, staff, and students. She announced an upcoming student town hall meeting, stressing her commitment to open dialogue and peaceful engagement.

"I want to build a strong relationship with students so that they feel heard and don't resort to constant protests," Dr. Marpayan asserted. "The classroom is the heart of this university, and I want to ensure that we stay focused on education."

She urged students to channel their concerns through constructive dialogue rather than disruptive demonstrations. "I came to this university because I love it--I love the students, faculty, staff, and administrators. My door is always open--let's talk and find solutions together," she said.

Looking ahead, Dr. Marpayan reaffirmed her vision to enhance academic excellence, institutional growth, and global partnerships. As the university marks its 74th Founders Day under the theme "The Future Starts Now", she pledged to lead UL into a new era of innovation and transformation, ensuring it remains a student-centered institution focused on progress and engagement.