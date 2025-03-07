Liberia: Film Experts Discuss Ways to Boost Sector in Liberia

The fourth edition of the popular Behind the Scenes radio show aired on March 5, featuring a star-studded panel of entertainment industry experts from Liberia, Nigeria, and Norway.

Hosted by DSTV Content Manager for Consolidated Group Inc Mary Williams, along with co-hosts Eddie Gibson and Gardea Menyon, the episode focused on the current state of movie promotion and filmmaking in Liberia.

The conversation explored key strategies for fostering growth in Liberia's film industry, which remains in its developmental stages but holds tremendous potential.

The episode brought together notable figures such as Faleye Akinlolu, Director and Head of Operations at Prime Cinema Liberia; Bolaji Omigbire, Business Manager of Prime Cinema; Prof. Oystein Jensen, Professor Emeritus at the University of Stavanger, Norway; and Liberia's Acting Arts and Culture Ambassador, Kekura Malawala Kamara. The panelists discussed challenges, opportunities, and long-term strategies for supporting the local film sector.

Behind the Scenes has become a leading platform dedicated to celebrating Liberia's creative industries. By combining radio programming with print media and the influence of digital personalities, the show is reaching an expanding audience.

Collaborations with publications such as Women Voices Newspaper, Daily Observer, FrontPage Africa, and prominent social media figures help amplify the show's reach. The goal is to foster greater public engagement with local films and artists, offering fresh perspectives on the country's burgeoning creative economy.

Faleye Akinlolu, Director and Head of Operations at Prime Cinema Liberia, opened the discussion by stressing the importance of adopting long-term strategies for promoting local films.

He pointed out that Liberia's movie industry would benefit from a sustainable model similar to the one in Nigeria, where films typically stay in cinemas for one to two months. This extended run gives films the chance to attract more viewers and generate consistent revenue.

"In Nigeria, a movie can remain in cinemas for one to two months, leaving only when audience interest wanes," Akinlolu explained. "If we implement this strategy in Liberia, it will create a more sustainable income for filmmakers and ensure that their movies reach a wider audience."

He also advocated for a more structured approach to film premieres.

Akinlolu recommended that premieres should begin with sponsors and key stakeholders before opening up to the general public. This approach would provide better support for films and increase their chances of success. Prime Cinema, he added, offers flexible deals to producers, particularly those with established reputations in the industry.

One of the most pressing issues discussed during the show was the financial uncertainty that often discourages investment in Liberia's film industry.

Mary Williams, co-host of Behind the Scenes, raised the concern that limited distribution platforms make it difficult for filmmakers to take risks and ensure a return on their investment.

Akinlolu responded by emphasizing the need for proper marketing to ensure that films resonate with local audiences. He acknowledged that rushing a film's premiere without sufficient publicity limits its potential to succeed.

He explained, "Promotion is key. Filmmakers must ensure their movies resonate with the local audience. Rushing a premiere in less than a month without adequate publicity will definitely limit success. At Prime Cinema, we use our media platforms to advertise upcoming films and help generate the buzz they need."

Kekura Malawala Kamara, Liberia's Acting Arts and Culture Ambassador, shared his lifelong passion for arts and culture. He emphasized that Liberia's film industry would not reach its full potential without stronger policies to support it.

Reflecting on his extensive career in arts and culture, Kamara pointed out that other African countries like Nigeria and Ghana have succeeded in growing their entertainment industries because they enforce regulations that protect and support their filmmakers.

"We need policies to guide our arts and film industries," Kamarah stated. "Nigeria and Ghana have succeeded because they have policies in place that help support their filmmakers. Liberia needs to follow suit. We cannot expect growth without the necessary regulatory framework."

Kamara also shared his recent efforts in launching an annual cultural festival to honor Liberian artists and promote cultural preservation. His initiative aims to foster a stronger cultural identity while encouraging investment in the arts.

Prof. Oystein Jensen, a Norwegian academic and long-time advocate for cultural development in Liberia, also weighed in on the conversation. Jensen, who has been involved in efforts to revitalize Liberia's cultural institutions, expressed optimism about the potential for the Be Sao Cultural Center to become a cornerstone of the nation's artistic heritage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Be Sao Cultural Center has incredible potential," Jensen said. "In 2007, I tried to secure funding for its reconstruction, but we were unsuccessful. However, I am encouraged by the current political will to support its restoration. With proper planning and collaboration, we can make the Be Sao Cultural Center a central hub for the arts in Liberia."

Jensen's vision aligns with the broader goals of the show, which seeks to highlight the importance of cultural institutions in supporting the growth of Liberia's entertainment sector.

As the episode concluded, the panelists agreed on several key strategies for moving Liberia's film industry forward. They emphasized the need for structured distribution, increased investment and, most importantly, policy reform. Akinlolu's call for longer film runs in cinemas, Kamarah's plea for regulatory support, and Jensen's vision for cultural centers all underscored the importance.