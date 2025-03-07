Liberia: Justice Minister Assures Thorough Investigation Into Auditor Deaths

Justice Minister and Attorney General, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, has reaffirmed the Ministry of Justice's commitment to ensuring justice for all Liberians while assuring President Joseph N. Boakai of a comprehensive investigation and the prosecution of those linked to the deaths of former auditors and other unresolved cases.

The Justice Minister's declaration follows a direct mandate from President Boakai, who, during his first cabinet meeting of 2025 on Monday, March 3, ordered a full-scale investigation into high-profile, unresolved cases. These include the mysterious deaths of government auditors, the disappearance of three boys in Bong County, and other incidents of national concern.

"The Liberian people deserve answers," President Boakai asserted during the cabinet session. "No case will be ignored. We are determined to bring closure to these tragedies and ensure that justice is served."

In his directive, the President instructed the Ministry of Justice and law enforcement agencies to expedite their investigations, collaborate with international partners if needed, and provide regular public updates. He emphasized that his administration would not tolerate impunity and is committed to full transparency.

Responding to the President's directive, Justice Minister Tweh assured the nation that the Ministry of Justice remains dedicated to pursuing justice without bias or favoritism.

"We reaffirm our strong commitment to ensuring justice for every Liberian," Cllr. Tweh stated. "The Ministry will remain impartial in the execution of its duties, guaranteeing that every citizen--regardless of status--will have equal access to justice."

He further pledged that investigations would be conducted thoroughly and transparently to restore public trust in the country's legal system.

The President's directive has reignited public attention on several unresolved cases that have fueled suspicion and unrest in recent years. Among these are the deaths of three young men in 2020 and the suspicious deaths of four government auditors in 2022, both of which remain shrouded in controversy.

On October 17, 2020, Robert M. Blamo Jr. (29), Siafa Gbana Boimah (34), and Bobby S. Gbeanquoi (32) reportedly drowned in a river in Fuama District, lower Bong County. According to reports, their canoe allegedly capsized while returning home after working for Mr. Moses Ahossoule, the owner of St. Moses Funeral Home, and Mr. Abraham G. Samuel, another local employer.

An Independent Investigative Panel--including representatives from the Liberia National Police (LNP), the Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR), the Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFFLL), and the Inter-religious Council--was established to examine the incident. However, the findings have yet to bring closure to the victims' families.

Adding to public concern are the suspicious deaths of four public-sector auditors between October 3 and 10, 2022, which sent shockwaves through Liberia's governance and accountability systems.

Those who lost their lives include Emmanuel Barten Nyeswua, Director General of the Liberia Internal Audit Agency; Albert Peters, an auditor at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA); Gifty Lama, another LRA auditor; and George F. Fanbutu, LRA auditor.

At the time of their deaths, the auditors were reportedly conducting sensitive audits related to allegations of fund misappropriation within government agencies. While official reports suggested that Nyeswua died from a fall at his residence, the other three reportedly perished in suspicious car accidents.

Civil society groups and the victims' families have consistently called for an independent, internationally supported investigation to address lingering doubts surrounding the official explanations.

President Boakai's directive marks a decisive shift in how the government plans to handle cases that have cast a shadow over Liberia's justice system. Analysts suggest that a thorough and transparent investigation could bolster public confidence and demonstrate the administration's commitment to ending impunity.

"This is an important test for the Boakai administration," said a legal analyst in Monrovia. "If these cases are properly investigated and the findings are made public, it could be a significant step toward restoring faith in the rule of law."

As the Ministry of Justice accelerates its inquiries, all eyes remain on the government's ability to deliver justice for the victims and their families--an outcome many Liberians believe is long overdue.