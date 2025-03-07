Namibia: Time to Deal With Drug Dealers - Kawana

The minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Albert Kawana says it is time to deal with those dealing drugs.

Kawana made these remarks on Thursday at the inauguration of a police station in the DRC settlement area at Swakopmund in the Erongo region.

The police station, valued at N$20.7 million, was built and donated by the Rössing Uranium mining company.

Kawana pointed out that drug trafficking in Erongo region is on the increase.

"This trend needs urgent attention by all of us. The time has come to deal with drug dealers in our country before our youth, who are the main users of drugs, are destroyed," he stated.

Kawana called on all traditional and church leaders and the community at large to support the police in their quest to combat crime.

He expressed concerns that crime is rising in the country and proactive actions must be deployed to ensure safety in the community.

He urged the police officers to serve with dedication, professionalism and integrity.

Upholding the rule of law, respecting human rights and fostering good relations with the community, Kawana said, will be key in maintaining trust and ensuring effective policing.

The new police station has a charge office with four rooms, a record room, an armoury room, a radio room, a server room, an interview room, a staff kitchen with dining hall, ablution facilities and public parking.

The station is also equipped with a holding cell with four cells and a doctor's consulting room.

It has also been allocated two official vehicles valued at over N$100 000.

The Swakopmund municipality also donated the land where the station is built to the tune of N$125 000.

Kawana commended all parties involved, calling on other stakeholders to follow suit.

He maintained that infrastructure development is not a government duty alone but a collaborative duty of all Namibians.