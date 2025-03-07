Kenya: CS Muturi Seeks Increased Funding to Strengthen Public Service Delivery

7 March 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Cabinet Secretary for Public Service and Human Capital Development, Justin Muturi, has urged the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Labour to approve increased budget allocations to enhance public service delivery.

Appearing before the committee, Muturi emphasized the need for strategic investments in human capital development, warning that funding gaps threaten the effectiveness of key government programs.

He highlighted the Kenya School of Government (KSG) as a critical institution for building public sector capacity, noting that budget cuts have severely impacted civil servant training.

"The Kenya School of Government is a cornerstone for capacity building in the public service. However, continued budget cuts have reduced training opportunities, creating competency gaps that affect service delivery," Muturi stated.

The CS also raised concerns over financial constraints affecting the Huduma Kenya program, which provides essential government services across the country.

He revealed that budget cuts had stalled several Huduma projects, limiting citizens' access to crucial services.

"Huduma Kenya is designed to bring government services closer to the people, but without sufficient funding, many of its projects cannot move forward," he noted.

Muturi further stressed the need to support the Human Resource Management Professionals Examinations Board (HRMPEB), which certifies HR professionals, calling it vital for maintaining a competent public workforce.

"A well-trained workforce is at the heart of efficient governance. Investing in HR certification and training is not a luxury but a necessity," he remarked.

While acknowledging financial limitations, the CS called for structured resource allocation to ensure key institutions receive adequate funding to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

"We cannot afford to underfund the very institutions that keep government services running. A well-equipped public service is the backbone of effective governance," he reiterated.

The Ministry now awaits the committee's decision on the proposed supplementary estimates, which could determine the future of several critical public service programs.

