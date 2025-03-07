South Africa: Three People Shot Dead and Four Injured

7 March 2025
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

GAUTENG — The police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following a shooting incident that claimed the lives of three people, leaving four injured last night, 06 March 2025 at a restaurant in Sandton.

It is reported that, a man with a firearm wanted to enter the restaurant which a has a no firearm policy and that is when the altercation started leading to a shooting between the man's bodyguards and securities. Two of the bodyguards were declared dead on scene while five victims (The man, two patrons, a CPF member and a security guard) were taken to hospital with gun shot injuries and the man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man who started this, has previously been arrested for a shooting incident also in Sandton last year.

Currently no one has been arrested and police investigations continue.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.