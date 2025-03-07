South Africa: Three People Shot Dead and Four Injured

press release

GAUTENG — The police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following a shooting incident that claimed the lives of three people, leaving four injured last night, 06 March 2025 at a restaurant in Sandton.

It is reported that, a man with a firearm wanted to enter the restaurant which a has a no firearm policy and that is when the altercation started leading to a shooting between the man's bodyguards and securities. Two of the bodyguards were declared dead on scene while five victims (The man, two patrons, a CPF member and a security guard) were taken to hospital with gun shot injuries and the man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man who started this, has previously been arrested for a shooting incident also in Sandton last year.

Currently no one has been arrested and police investigations continue.