South Africa: Police Arrest Suspects for Possession of Firearms, Ammunition and Drugs in Unrelated Incidents

press release

WESTERN CAPE — Members attached to Mfuleni SAPS arrested an adult male for possession of two prohibited firearms, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of presumed stolen property on Thursday, 06 March 2025, at a premises in Bomvu Street, Extention 6, Mfuleni.

The members received information which was operationalised about firearms being stored at the mentioned address. Upon arrival at the address they searched the suspect and found one firearm with ammunition in his possession. Upon further inspection of the premises they recovered another firearm and ammunition (different calibre of ammunition) that was hidden under the mattress of his bed. Five cellular telephones which he could not account for, presumed to have been robbed or stolen, were also found on the premises. They subsequently arrested the suspect on the mentioned charges. He will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates' Court once charged.

In an unrelated matter on Thursday, 06 March 2025, at 12:20, members of K9 Cape Town were busy with an Operation in the Lentegeur Mitchells Plain area when a member of the public approached them and gave them information about drug dealings in the area. They reacted immediately and found drugs in possession of the suspect.

The drugs confiscated were 180 sachets of tik and 100 straws of cocaine with an estimated street value of R68 560-00. A 19-year-old male was arrested and detained at Lentegeur SAPS. He will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates' Court once charged.