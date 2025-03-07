Rwanda: Gender Gap in Newsroom Leadership Persists - Report

The World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) conducted global research on gender equality in newsroom leadership and found that fewer than one in five CEO or publisher roles worldwide are held by women, while just under one in three Editor-in-Chief or Editorial Director positions are occupied by women.

The report, based on research conducted across 19 countries worldwide, was released on March 7 to mark International Women's Day under the theme "Accelerate Action." According to the report, women now hold 24 per cent of business and editorial leadership positions, up from 21 per cent in 2022.

Women represent 18 per cent of business leadership roles, including board chair, chief executive, or managing director positions, an increase from 13 per cent in 2022. In editorial leadership, which includes roles such as editor-in-chief and editorial director, women remain at 30 per cent, though their absolute number grew from 52 to 60.

The report indicates that men continue to dominate leadership positions, holding 312 business and editorial leadership roles compared to 98 for women.

Regionally, Africa recorded notable progress in women's representation in business leadership, with the proportion increasing from 12 per cent in 2022 to 20 per cent in 2024.

For Rwanda, 8 per cent of business leadership roles and 20 per cent of editorial leadership roles are held by women.

The research also notes persistent gender disparities in leadership transitions. Among 52 organizations that experienced changes in senior business leadership, only 11 replaced a male leader with a woman. This trend indicates that while progress is being made, barriers to gender equality in leadership persist.

In response, members of the WAN-IFRA Women in News (WIN) Guild--an initiative bringing together senior women in media leadership from Africa, the Arab Region, and Southeast Asia to promote inclusion and diversity--have committed to both collective and individual actions to advance gender equality in newsroom leadership.

As a group, they have committed to integrating mentorship programmes, eliminating biased portrayals of women in the media, advocating for policy changes to ensure equal opportunities, prevent harassment, and promote a safe work environment.

Individually, each member will develop a succession plan with competent women, offer training and promotion opportunities, and mentor two women within the next 12 months.

Pamella Makotsi Sittoni, the former Group Managing Editor of Nation Media Group in Kenya, and a Guild member, emphasized that this initiative is more than just a pledge--it is a collective commitment to turning data into action.

"We've spent enough time identifying the problems. Now we're taking control of the solutions--together. This is about using our collective power to open up spaces for gender parity at the leadership table," she said.

Melanie Walker, the Founder and Executive Director of WAN-IFRA WIN, emphasised the progress made, noting that 15 years ago, assembling a group like the Guild would have been impossible due to the limited number of women in media leadership.

"This is a bright spot for change, and we want to harness this collective power to accelerate progress. With such an esteemed group of leaders driving this forward, we can make a real difference and inspire others to follow suit," she said.